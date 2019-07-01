CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act To Help Protect Your Crown

Leave a comment
Young beautiful afro-american woman

Source: filadendron / Getty

Speaking to many women with natural hair in America, the way you wear your hair to work can be a source of anxiety and sometimes even trauma. There is pressure to wear ones’ hair straight, which is often deemed “presentable” in the work. Whether it’s navigating how to wear your hair for an interview or changing your hair into box braids for summer only not to be recognized by your co-workers, natural hair in the workplace is unnecessarily stressful. Well, now, California is helping you deal with that.

California lawmakers have passed The CROWN Act, a bill to protect Black employees and students by outlawing discrimination against people with natural hairstyles like afros, dreadlocks, braids, and twists. The bill states, “The history of our nation is riddled with laws and societal norms that equated ‘blackness’ and the associated physical traits, for example, dark skin, kinky and curly hair to a badge of inferiority.” The bill shines light (and protection) on the fact that European aesthetics have been the standard for beauty and have unfairly targeted Black workers and students more than any other group.

The CROWN Act stands for ‘Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair. While there were no “no” votes, Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles told NPR, “I have no idea why they abstained.” There were 10 politicians that chose not to vote on the bill including Frank Bigelow, Joe Cervantes, Steve Cooley, Duke Cunningham, James Gallagher, Tom Lackey, Monique Limon, Evan Low, Kevin McCarty and Melissa Melendez. While it wasn’t important to them, it was important to Mitchell, who told NPR, “The sheer volume of women and men and parents of students who have been sent home because someone deems their braids, twists, or locs were inappropriate for workplace settings, the sheer volume of people, suggests this clearly is a law whose time has come.”

Dove was criticized in 2017 for a body lotion ad featuring a Black woman who took off her shirt to become a white woman, has supported this bill. The brand has also been working diligently for more representation, partnering with Getty Images and more.

New York and New Jersey has proposed similar legislation. In February, NYC enacted its own policy protecting afros, braids, fades and other black hairstyles.

We hope more states take a look at the CROWN Act and start to enact their own legislation.

DON’T MISS:

Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And The Key Ingredient To Helping Your Hair Grow

Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala

Check Out The Best In Met Gala Hair Donned By Black Women Over The Years

23 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Best In Met Gala Hair Donned By Black Women Over The Years

Continue reading Check Out The Best In Met Gala Hair Donned By Black Women Over The Years

Check Out The Best In Met Gala Hair Donned By Black Women Over The Years

Today is the first Monday in May, better known as Met Gala Monday! The Met Gala brings together your favorite celebs and influential people in the industry to raise money for the Costume Institute. If you love fashion, it's great to see all the style and creativity that goes down the red carpet that mirrors a red carpet. We love seeing all the Black women in attendance for this annual event. While they are serving lewks, we always love seeing their hair! Check out our favorite hairstyles from over the years.      

Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act To Help Protect Your Crown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were only three days into their trip when they disappeared after renting jet…
07.01.19
NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate”…

Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her…
07.01.19
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close