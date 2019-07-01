CLOSE
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make A Comeback With ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ & Hulu Preps New Rom-Com ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

The action and drama continues.

The most intense game ever is making a comeback and it’s sure to shake up some players’ lives once again.

The Jumanji franchise returns with Jumanji: The Next Level. The sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will have Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black returning as their video game avatars while Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, and Madison Iseman return as their real-world counterparts. However, in this flick, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join the cast as elderly relatives who get pulled into the Jumanji game as Johnson’s and Hart’s avatars. It’s sure to bring the action-comedy combo that made 2017’s Jumanji a $964 million worldwide box office hit. Check out the trailer for yourself above!

 

 

On the TV side, Hulu plans to bring the international romance and comedy with their limited series Four Weddings and a Funeral. The show, which is a remake inspired by the 1994 movie of the same name will star Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and more.

According to Shadow and Act, it’ll follow Maya, a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, as she receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate who now resides in London. She leaves her personal and professional life behind to travel to England and reconnect with old friends, however, she ends up in a personal crises. Relationships are formed then broken, political scandals cause a stir, love affairs are set aflame then complicated, and naturally, there are four weddings and a funeral. Check out the trailer for yourself above, then be sure to tune in when it premieres July 31.

