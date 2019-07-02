The average Maryland family with two young children spends more than a fifth of its income on day care, but a newly expanded tax credit could provide millions of dollars in relief statewide.
A law that goes into effect Monday nearly quintuples the number of taxpayers eligible to claim the state’s child care tax credit, which is calculated as a fraction of a similar federal tax break.
Source:BaltimoreSun
Effective Monday: Help For Parents Paying Thousands Of Dollars For Child Care was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com