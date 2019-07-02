Baltimore Fire responded to a report of a multi-story building fire on Monday in the area of Mosher Street and North Bentalou Street. More than 60 firefighters had to be called in to battle that fire in a warehouse that’s three blocks long. There is believed to have been a large number of tires in the building that contributed to the size of the fire.

4-Alarm Warehouse Fire In West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com