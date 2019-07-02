Baltimore Fire responded to a report of a multi-story building fire on Monday in the area of Mosher Street and North Bentalou Street. More than 60 firefighters had to be called in to battle that fire in a warehouse that’s three blocks long. There is believed to have been a large number of tires in the building that contributed to the size of the fire.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
4-Alarm Warehouse Fire In West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com