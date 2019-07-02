Ravens’ rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, surprised his mother with a new home and car over the weekend.

His mother, Sharron James raised him and older sister by herself while battling health issues like high blood pressure and failing kidneys before and after Brown’s birth.

According to the Ravens, when “Hollywood” Brown began his college career, James would send her son $300 for rent while he worked at Six Flags as a ride operator.

This a great story!

Follow @92qjamsbmore

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Ravens Rookie Marquise Brown Surprises Mom With A House & SUV was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted July 2, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: