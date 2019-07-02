CLOSE
Charm City
Ravens Rookie Marquise Brown Surprises Mom With A House & SUV

MLB: MAY 06 Red Sox at Orioles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ravens’ rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, surprised his mother with a new home and car over the weekend.

His mother, Sharron James raised him and older sister by herself while battling health issues like high blood pressure and failing kidneys before and after Brown’s birth.

According to the Ravens, when “Hollywood” Brown began his college career, James would send her son $300 for rent while he worked at Six Flags as a ride operator.

This a great story!

 

Ravens Rookie Marquise Brown Surprises Mom With A House & SUV

