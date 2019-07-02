CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Swagga Like Us: This Rapping, Dancing Weatherman Is A Whole Summer Mood 

Leave a comment
Low Section Of Hip Hop Performance

Source: Dmitri Kotchetov / EyeEm / Getty

We all need a little joy, and light heartedness added to our days — and our local news anchors are usually the first people we see in the morning who can assist with that. 

Unfortunately, some news correspondents don’t have the kind of energy that’ll make you want to hop out of the bed at 8am and dance — but weatherman Nick Kosir sure does. The Good Day Charlotte meteorologist has gone viral several times for his rap impressions and dance skill, and now he’s back at hitting the latest viral dance move, “The Woah”.

Just last week, Kosir went viral again with his hilariously successful attempt at the “Git Up” challenge.

Let’s not forget the time he he killed it live on Good Day Charlotte with social media star Mr. Hotspot.

Nick can literally do no wrong. You know you’re pretty dope when you can get the entire (white) news team to do the Shoot dance live on air —without missing a beat.

As funny and rare as Nick Kosir is, he’s been doing his thing since before the phrase “going viral” was even a thing. Back in 2009, Charlotte natives donned him the rapping weatherman after his daily live raps about the weather became popular. 

So now you know that whenever you need a quick pick me up, just tune in to Nick Kosir and gets your spirits up. Summer is here!

 

 

Swagga Like Us: This Rapping, Dancing Weatherman Is A Whole Summer Mood  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close