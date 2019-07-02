CLOSE
Stork Alert! Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

The OITNB star showed off her positive pregnant test on Instagram and revealed that she is five months along.

'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

With the last season of her hit show OITNB about to drop on Netflix later this month, it looks like Danielle Brooks is going to need the down time!

The 29-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday morning that she is pregnant.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” she captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test. 

 

In a later Instagram story, she revealed that she is 5 months along.

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings.”

The Georgia native added, “5 months in!

 

She has yet to reveal her baby’s gender.

Last year, Danielle introduced the world to her Bae, who she refers to as “D” and they look madly in love!

 

Congrats Danielle!!!

Who doesn't love Danielle Brooks! And what a year it has been for her. Not only is she starring on Much Ado About Nothing during this summer's Shakespeare in the Park, but she's also gearing up for the final season of Orange Is The New Black.  The Tony nominee and three-time SAG winning actress a force to be reckoned with on the stage and screen, but also on the runway! That, and she is the epitome of the importance of body positivity and loving oneself, which always comes through on her Instagram page.

