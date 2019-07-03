CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’ Posters Look Like These 6 Album Covers

Some visuals are just...overdone.

Leave a comment
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

As anticipation for The Lion King grows, Disney continues to drop visuals for the movie, either in the form of clips, behind the scenes footage or posters.

On Tuesday, they continued to give the people what they want with photos of the cast and their animal counterparts.

The results?

Weeeell…

View this post on Instagram

The pride. #TheLionKing

A post shared by Disney’s The Lion King (@lionking) on

 

Now don’t get me wrong, Donald Glover and the rest of the cast look great and in Bey we trust for life BUT…

They could’ve done better than this.

It looks like they put up a school picture day background, turned on the lights and then said “CLICK,” there’s your photo. The copy-and-paste juxtaposition of the humans and animals doesn’t help either.

I mean, where’s the extravagance? Where’s the fantasy? This is THE LION KING not a Sinéad O’Connor music video.

Beyoncé would NEVER.

But she’s probably getting paid a pretty penny, so her “never” might have turned into a “yes sir.”

On top of all this, the “floating head in a dark background” look has been done countless times, especially in music.

Hit the flip for some famous album covers that pulled off the style well for music but for a Disney blockbuster, it might not hold up.

Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’ Posters Look Like These 6 Album Covers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close