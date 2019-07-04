CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Online Payments For Parking Tickets & More Restart In Baltimore

Leave a comment
Close-up of a Coin Operated Parking Meter

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Baltimore’s online payments for parking violations and property taxes have resumed following May’s ransomware attack, according to City Officials.

Late fees for parking tickets issued during the months of May, June and July of 2019 will not be assessed.

Late fees for parking tickets will resume on Aug. 1.

The City is setting up an online process for customers to request a refund if they have paid undue late fees.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Online Payments For Parking Tickets & More Restart In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close