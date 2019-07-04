Baltimore’s online payments for parking violations and property taxes have resumed following May’s ransomware attack, according to City Officials.

Late fees for parking tickets issued during the months of May, June and July of 2019 will not be assessed.

Late fees for parking tickets will resume on Aug. 1.

The City is setting up an online process for customers to request a refund if they have paid undue late fees.

Online Payments For Parking Tickets & More Restart In Baltimore

Posted 23 hours ago

