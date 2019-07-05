CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meet Me In Temecula: Kelis Will Not Move With Nas’ Son To Colombia, To Remain In California

The R&B singer and media personality was locked in a legal battle with her ex-husband over the potential move.

Leave a comment
Kelis and Nas

Source: photo: WENN

Kelis will not be moving to Colombia with Nasir “Nas” Jones‘ son as originally reported, this after the rapper put up a legal fight to protest the potential move. Instead, the R&B singer and media personality will opt to remain in the United States, Temecula, Calif. to be exact, for the time being.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nas has agreed to his ex’s proposed move to the fifth most populous city in Riverside County, California.

When Kelis pulls the trigger and makes the move, she has to inform Nas in writing. The two sides will then be equally responsible for transporting their son Knight for custodial exchanges.

It seems the two sides picked a drop-off location equidistant between them — a Starbucks in Anaheim.

Kelis was also ordered to pay Nas’ attorneys $15,022.91 for sanctions previously ordered by the court.

No comment from Nas regarding the news.

Photo: WENN

Meet Me In Temecula: Kelis Will Not Move With Nas’ Son To Colombia, To Remain In California was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting…

Governor Doug Ducey is stopping a Nike plant from being built in his state.
07.06.19
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close