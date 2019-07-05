CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dy-No-Coon: Jimmie Walker Says Rich Black Athletes Shouldn’t Be Political [Video]

The 'Good Times' star and President Trump supporter believes Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and others should just shut up and play.

Leave a comment
'The Comedian' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Jimmie Walker may have a place in the hearts of many after his star-making turn as J.J. Evans on the classic sitcom, Good Times. However, he’s been something of a tap-dancing fool and conservative tool, displaying such coonery once again by telling popular Black athletes they should just essentially shut up and play.

TMZ Sports reports:

“The thing that upsets me the most about NBA players is they’re so upset, they’re so angry,” the former “Good Times” star told TMZ Sports.

“Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant … what are you upset about? I’m happy if I’m making that kind of money! They’re always complaining.”

72-year-old Walker says NBA stars have lost touch with reality — “They don’t understand what it’s like to be in real life. Real life is getting your own bags off the [luggage carousel]. No charters, no limos waiting for you … that’s what real life is about.”

Walker also went off on NBA stars for getting too political — saying, “I think that when you’re making $150 million a year, people don’t want to hear your political views.”

Yeah.

Watch Jimmie Walker put on his white gloves and tap shoes for Massa Boss below.

Photo: WENN

Dy-No-Coon: Jimmie Walker Says Rich Black Athletes Shouldn’t Be Political [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting…

Governor Doug Ducey is stopping a Nike plant from being built in his state.
07.06.19
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close