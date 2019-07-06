CLOSE
Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Calls Out G-Unit For Their Lack Of Business Acumen

The mogul and rapper is sparing no one as of late.

Source: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson during an appearance on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Curtis promotes the new season of ‘Power.’ Featuring: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Where: United States When: 14 Jul 2017 Credit: Supplied by WENN.com **WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.** Uploaded By Godspeed

Even if everyone has paid up it is still Fofty season. He took to IG to let the world know that his group left millions on the table over the years.

As spotted on The Source, Fif had a very pointed caption on his Wednesday Instagram post. “Some people are not built to make it, their habits and instincts will pull them right back to struggle you put them on,they f*** up the package. 50cent #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”.

While this could have been meant for any of his business associates, his comments quickly filled up pointing the shade tree to his G-Unit roster. Shortly after Curtis confirmed the slight. “Do you realize G-unit only did 5 shows together with out me. In 16 years, every time you saw them together it was my show. Now that’s a big bag they f***ed up.” he wrote.

When a fan responded “Banks would have went far in the game,” Fif responded “You don’t know the boy. He is doing what he do best right now. LOL”.

Under this new Fofty persona, the “I Get Money” rapper has been even quicker to get his petty on and no one has been sparred. For the last couple of months, he has gotten at Young Buck for an unpaid balance and calling him out on his alleged preference of transgenders.

Even more recently he called up Tony Yayo to demand repayment for all the monies he has gifted him over the years.

Photo: WENN

Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Calls Out G-Unit For Their Lack Of Business Acumen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

