Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Calls Out G-Unit For Their Lack Of Business Acumen

Even if everyone has paid up it is still Fofty season. He took to IG to let the world know that his group left millions on the table over the years.

As spotted on The Source, Fif had a very pointed caption on his Wednesday Instagram post. “Some people are not built to make it, their habits and instincts will pull them right back to struggle you put them on,they f*** up the package. 50cent #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”.

While this could have been meant for any of his business associates, his comments quickly filled up pointing the shade tree to his G-Unit roster. Shortly after Curtis confirmed the slight. “Do you realize G-unit only did 5 shows together with out me. In 16 years, every time you saw them together it was my show. Now that’s a big bag they f***ed up.” he wrote.

When a fan responded “Banks would have went far in the game,” Fif responded “You don’t know the boy. He is doing what he do best right now. LOL”.

Under this new Fofty persona, the “I Get Money” rapper has been even quicker to get his petty on and no one has been sparred. For the last couple of months, he has gotten at Young Buck for an unpaid balance and calling him out on his alleged preference of transgenders.

Even more recently he called up Tony Yayo to demand repayment for all the monies he has gifted him over the years.

Martin Berrios Posted 22 hours ago

