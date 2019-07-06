CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Purely Poppin’ Pics Of Tennis Star Coco Gauff Drippin’ In Black Girl Magic

Leave a comment
Coco Gauff

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Every few years or so, a new young athlete comes along and changes the way people view their favorite sport. When it comes to Tennis, Coco Gauff is the game’s next big star. At just 15-years old, Gauff (whose real name is Cori) completed one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history, beating 39-year-old tennis legend Venus Williams in back-to-back matches. She then became the youngest woman to win a Wimbledon match since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

But who exactly is the young sports phenom?

Gauff’s father was a basketball player at Georgia State and her mother ran track at Florida State; which means being a great athlete is embedded in her DNA.”At just 13-years old, she became the youngest ever finalist in the girls’ singles event at the US Open. She won the Junior French Open in 2018, the youngest to do so since 1994. She is also the youngest female to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament main draw, and the youngest player overall to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon.” –  Wikipedia:

The best part about Gauff’s success is that there are young, Black girls watching her make history, which in turn makes them feel that they can do anything they put their mind to.

Let’s celebrate the melanated magic that is Coco Gauff with these perfectly poppin’ Black Girl Magic pics.

Purely Poppin’ Pics Of Tennis Star Coco Gauff Drippin’ In Black Girl Magic was originally published on globalgrind.com

CoCo Gauff

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close