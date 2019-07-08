CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The Best Thing For The Culture on TV This Summer! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
BET presents 2017 Soul Train Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Set your DVRs or subscribe to the HBO app because our girl Robin Thede is dropping a gem for the culture on August 2 at 11PM.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ has a crazy cast of talented black women like Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Patti Labelle, Tia Mowry, Kelly Rowland and so many more!  Written by black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

According to HBO the show is described as, “a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.”  We aren’t getting Insecure this summer but by the looks of the trailer, this will get us by for now.

Check out the trailer below:

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The Best Thing For The Culture on TV This Summer! [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

A Black Lady Sketch Show , HBO , Issa Rae , Robin Thede

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting…

Governor Doug Ducey is stopping a Nike plant from being built in his state.
07.06.19
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close