DMX Lookalike Wanted For Attempted Murder In South Carolina, Real DMX Has Questions

Thankfully the suspect did not make any growling noises.

DMX LOOKALIKE SKETCH

Source: Columbia Police Department / Columbia Police Department

Apparently the Simmons DNA runs long in the south. A man who resembles Darkman X is on the run for some gunplay.

South Carolina police are looking for a man who bears a very strong resemblance to rapper DMX. So much so that the lawmen had to clear the MC’s name after a sketch of the culprit was released. The department stated the drawing was completed “with the assistance of a crime witness” who said that the gunman looked just like the Yonkers native.

Columbia Police Department Deputy Chief Melron Kelly detailed the process that led to the doppleganger. ”We always let the witness dictate the process and how everything unfolds,” he explained. “We make sure the witness sees everything we do and is comfortable with whatever rendering that we make.” He went on to confirm that DMX is not a suspect in case. “I guarantee you he’s not,” Kelly said.

The official police report states that  “on June 19, 2019, CPD officers were initially dispatched to the 4400 block of Blossom Street. Upon arrival, they located the 27-year-old male victim outside of an apartment complex with an injury to the lower body.” The suspect is described as being a tall, slender black male, possibly 30-years-old with a short haircut and well-groomed beard.

If you have any tips regarding the crime you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

TMZ caught up with DMX who pointed out that you never see a police sketch with that much detail. He also made sure to let everyone know he’s in New York.

Photo: WENN.com

