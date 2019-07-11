CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals Plans To Launch Haircare Brand [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Just two years ago, Taraji P. Henson debuted a new, short and chic ‘do. She chopped her hair off in June of 2017 and said she wouldn’t be putting anymore unnecessary heat on it: “I’m not straightening my hair again.”

Soon after though, she put the short cut away and opted for an array of protective styles, from braids to detachable ponytails and wigs. Just yesterday, she showed off the results of all her protective efforts, sharing an image of the current state of her natural hair. We must say, it’s grown considerably since we last saw it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“All natural and I f–kin’ love it,” she wrote:

 

After seeing her hair now at bob length in such a short time, we were thirsty for her secret. Aside from money, a good stylist, and likely genetics, it’s probably good products. Thankfully, we’re going to be able to get our hands on the types of products that work for her, because the 48-year-old revealed that she’ll soon be launching a hair care line.

“I can’t wait to share my hair care system with you,” she wrote. “#TPHBeauty coming VERY SOON!!!”

Her hair has come a mighty long way. Taraji chose to give her hair natural hair a chance to be free from processing and straightening and the impact has not only been on the length of her strands, but the way she sees her crown.

“[Black women] have shame when it comes to our hair,” she told the Huffington Post soon after cutting her hair off. “What we’ve been told, ‘Your hair is nappy.’ It’s not nappy, it’s curly. That’s a curl, that’s a coil. That’s energy leading up and I was like, we need to convey that message because I see a lot of girls, natural, is it for fashion or do you really understand what that is? It is a crown that God gave you. Our hair defies gravity without any products. Do you know how powerful that is? That’s powerful.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur
16 photos

Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals Plans To Launch Haircare Brand [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close