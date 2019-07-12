CLOSE
Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

The federal charges include child pornography and obstruction of justice.

US-JUSTICE-COURT-KELLY

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

R. Kelly has been arrested, again. This time, the controversial crooner has been pinched on federal sex trafficking charges.

As long was rumored, the Feds had R’uh on their radar.

The New York Times reports that on Thursday night (July 11), federal agents arrested him for charges that include child pornography.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was already under indictment in Chicago for aggravated sexual assault and abuse, which are state charges. He also caught 11 more felony charges in May.

The new 13 count indictment includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was arrested around 7 p.m., while he was out walking his dog near his home at…wait for it…Trump Tower.

This story is developing.

Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

