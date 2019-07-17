CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated Maryland Actor Asante Blackk

When the talent is undeniable.

Leave a comment
Netflix'x FYSEE Event For "When They See Us"

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

The powerful and devastating Netflix mini-series When They See Us is getting all the shine this Emmy season.

The project — which covers the life of five New York teens who were falsely convicted on rape and assault charges — was nominated for a whopping 16 Emmys.

Helmed by filmmaker extraordinaire Ava DuVernay, the series earned Emmy nods for Jharrel Jerome in Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and Niecy Nash for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. The show also earned a Best Limited Series nomination.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Although the lead actors are rightfully getting their praise, another standout role came from 17-year-old Asante Blackk who played a young Kevin Richardson. Blackk’s performance as a helpless kid being harassed and interrogated by the police earned him an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination.

With his recent recognition, Blackk has a promising career and we’ll definitely be witnessing his talents in the future.

Before Blackk hits megastar status, hit the flip for five facts you might not have known about the stellar performer.

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated Maryland Actor Asante Blackk was originally published on globalgrind.com

Asante Blackk , netflix , When They See Us

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close