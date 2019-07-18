CLOSE
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just Got Their Own Netflix Show

Past videos prove they're sure to bring the laughs.

Netflix logo

Source: Splash News / Splash News

The next great sketch comedy show could feature an all-Black cast thanks to the arrival of Astronomy Club on Netflix. According to Variety, the series just got picked up by the streaming site and will feature the improv group of the same name.

Astronomy Club was formed in 2013 and they got their big break at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City. The squad includes head writers Jonathan Braylock and Keisha Zollar, along with members Caroline Martin, James III, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Ray Cordova, and Shawtane Bowen.

Their Netflix show will involve six half-hour episodes and it’ll be executive produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The series will use comedy in order to address real-world topics, including pop culture, social issues and the Black experience.

“Instead of doing the normal sketch show, we kind of have a show within a show,” Braylock explained to Variety. “So our interstitials will be kind of a heightened fake reality show with all of us living in one house together because Netflix doesn’t have money to give us a bigger house. So we kind of have all these wonderful characters that are heightened versions of ourselves. And we have very, very loose plot lines that take us through each episode. So that way people can have a break from the sketches, they get to know us.”

The group said their Netflix show will be similar to the digital series they had with Comedy Central, which debuted last year. For a taste of what’s to come, hit the flip for some hilarious bits from the Astronomy Club!

netflix

