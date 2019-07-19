CLOSE
Eddie Murphy In Talks With Netflix For New Stand Up Special [Video]

The Brooklyn native is reportedly taking his talents to Netflix.

One of comedy’s greatest talents might make his much anticipated comeback. Eddie Murphy is hinting at returning to stand up comedy.

As spotted on TMZ the legend is contemplating doing a comedy special. On a recent episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, he caught up with his longtime pal Jerry Seinfeld. In a teaser clip the two are seen driving in a Ferrari when Jerry points out the obvious.

“You know you not doing stand up drives people crazy; you know that?” Jerry asked. Thankfully Eddie’s response gave his fans some hope. “I’m going to do it again. Yeah – everything has to be right. You got to get up there and start working out. The only way you can get an act [together] is to go to the clubs and work out. Yeah I’m going to do that again” he revealed. Considering his last special Raw debuted in 1987, this news came to many as a shock. While he did not confirm any specifics TMZ says a project is on the way.

According to the celebrity gossip site Murphy has been in talks with Netflix. Their source says the negotiations have reached up to $70 million for the special. While the payout sounds like the streaming giant is jumping out the window, let’s not forget Dave Chappelle cashed out in 2017 with a reported 60 million check for a three project deal.

Hopefully Eddie will be making a return to the stage soon; minus the full leather outfits. Take a stroll through memory lane with his iconic ice cream bit from Delirious below.

