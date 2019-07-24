CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hot Girl Cinema: Wendy Williams Producing Her Own Biopic [Video]

Omorosa has already scored it poorly on IMBD.

Leave a comment
LA Pride 2019

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Wendy Williams’ post marriage glow up continues. She has confirmed a movie based on her life in the works.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Bossip is reporting that the self proclaimed Queen of Media is powering through her separation from her husband as best as possible. During a recent appearance on The Karen Hunter Show, the New Jersey native got a little broken up when asked about possibly mending her broken nuptials with Kelvin Hunter. “Girl, no. Don’t ask,” she exclaimed. “I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

In an effort to secure the freshest brew of tea Karen asked if she is dropping the Hunter from her government name. The gossip maven had to hold back tears when answering the question. “No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years]. Don’t make me cry” she explained.

It seems she using this tough time as a springboard for a new project though. Rumor has it she is working with Will Packer of Girl’s Trip fame on her biopic. The movie is slotted to air on Lifetime in 2020. You can see a clip from the interview below.

Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

Hot Girl Cinema: Wendy Williams Producing Her Own Biopic [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close