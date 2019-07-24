CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos True Or Nah?

Leave a comment
The Lion King character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Leo season is among us, people! The fifth sign of the astrological year began on Tuesday and is here to snatch our edges until August 22.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Leo’s have a reputation for being confident, carefree, powerhouse, full of conceit and strong mindedness. And those are their good qualities.

On the flip side, the lions have a tendency to be pretty vain and overbearing. They tend to love excited most of the time, and even a little drama. But be sure to shower them with praise and attention if you want to stay on their good side.

Some of our favorite people in the world were born under Leo sign. Everyone from Barack Obama, to Jennifer Lopez, to Halle Berry are reppin’ that Lion gang. But do they have anything in common?

 

@NatalieTweets: Leo’s have such a bad reputation, yes, we are intimidating, fiery and bad ass stubborn people but…we have such a lovely side too! We care ALOT! Love hard and stand up for what and who we believe in! But we do like having our own way and I guess that sometimes can be annoying

@Astropoets: Assertive. Hot. Demanding of your attention but aware you want them even more. Leos are seductive. A Leo is allure. They will save you & not mention it at all. They are protectors. Leo ambition is unrivaled. Their ego huge. So what? It’s called star power. Welcome to Leo season.

If you happen to know a Leo, which most of us most likely do, don’t let their fiery persona fool you. They may be lions, but there’s still a cub buried in there somewhere.

Check the flip for some interesting Leo facts, and hit us on Twitter to share your thoughts.

Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos True Or Nah? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Leo , Zodiac

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close