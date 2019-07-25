DL’s Top 10 Things Everybody Forgets

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.25.19
There are some things that none of us can seem to remember! You may think you’re forgetful but I promise it’s not just you. Most of us forget our kids names at some point, and we all forget to pay that one bill that’s not on auto-pay. And of course none of us can remember where we parked! Listen to the full audio above.

DL’s Top 10 Things Everybody Forgets was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

