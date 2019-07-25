CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie To Netflix

The entrepreneur serves as co-producer for an upcoming flick.

Leave a comment
The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Jay-Z continues to be a boss in the music and movie world with more behind the scenes work. Now, the rapper and executive is dipping his hand in an upcoming revenge flick for Netflix.

According to Shadow and Act, the streaming site is producing The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, who’s best known for his role in the acclaimed movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In The Harder They Fall, Majors will play Nat Love, an outlaw who seeks revenge once he learns that the man who murdered his parents 20 years ago is about to be released from prison. Love brings his old gang back together to hunt down the killer.

The movie will be directed by Jeymes Samuel, who worked with Jay on The Great Gatsby soundtrack under the pseudonym The Bullits. Jay-Z will serve as a producer on the movie along with Samuel, Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, who’s long been associated with some of Will Smith‘s well known movies.

See Also: Jay-Z Named Chief Brand Strategist Of Cannabis Company Caliva

Majors will surely bring his talent to this new flick, considering his Oscar-worthy performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He seems to be keeping a busy schedule with his next project being Jordan Peele and Misha Green‘s HBO series Lovecraft Country. Majors also just wrapped Spike Lee‘s 2020 feature Da 5 Bloods with Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo. That film will also hit Netflix in the near future.

A star on the rise, no doubt. Jigga continues to stay near future talent.

See Also: Michael Eric Dyson Penning A Book On Jay-Z’s Impact On Culture

Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie To Netflix was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jay Z , netflix

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close