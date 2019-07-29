CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online Auditions To Play Young Aretha, Does The World Possess Such Talent?

The Queen of Soul was one of a kind, even at age 14.

38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect is headed for the big screen with Jennifer Hudson playing the adult Queen of Soul.

However, anyone who knows Aretha Franklin knows that the the songstress started singing for the heavens at a very early age. Now, the producers for Respect are searching for someone who can fill her young church shoes back when she was belting gospel under her father’s church.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The casting description reads:

“African American girl to play ages 10-14. Charismatic child prodigy. At times painfully shy, at other times joyful, especially when playing the piano and singing. MUST SING WELL, IDEALLY WITH A SOARING GOSPEL SOPRANO. PLAYING PIANO IS A PLUS. LEAD.” 

Just for a little context, below is a clip of Aretha singing “Precious Lord” from her first live album Songs of Faith in 1956, according to Biography.com. She was only 14 years old at the time of the recording.

So yea…the movie has some big church shoes to fill.

The power and tone of Aretha’s voice is so distinct, it begs the question can they find a child of God worthy enough to take on Aretha. Granted, there have been some potentials in the past.

Let’s not forget Jazmine Sullivan giving us iconic vocals at age 11 when she blew the house down as Dorthy in The Wiz. 

More recent singers like Destiny Chukunyere have also proven that they have the chops for big songs. Chukunyere even paid tribute to Aretha when she was 14 on Britain’s Got Talent singing “Think.”

The world is ripe with potential.

Folks who are thinking about auditioning for Respect better get a move-on, however. Rehearsals are set for September for a shoot that starts in October. If you think you or your cousins have the chops to take on prodigy Aretha, you can submit for the role here.

Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online Auditions To Play Young Aretha, Does The World Possess Such Talent? was originally published on globalgrind.com

aretha franklin

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Up For…

It isn’t a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a…
07.30.19
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close