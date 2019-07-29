CLOSE
Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Up For Auction

Bidding for the Punahou High School jersey from Obama's Hawaii days starts at $30,000.

Source: WENN / WENN

It isn’t a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a piece of his playing days is now up for auction. With bidding currently at $30,000 fans can own Obama’s high school basketball jersey from his days in Hawaii.

CNN reports:

The white jersey, which says “Punahou” and “23” on the front in blue lettering, is faded and stained but still expected to fetch a pretty penny. The starting bid was $25,000, but Heritage Auctions, which is selling the jersey, expects the garment to sell for at least $100,000 when bidding ends August 17.

The future 44th president wore the jersey in his senior year at Punahou School in Honolulu, where he was a member of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys’ varsity basketball team.

The jersey belongs to another Punahou alum, Peter Noble, who was three years younger than Obama. Noble wore the 23 jersey while playing for the junior varsity team.

The jersey comes with Noble’s yearbook from Obama’s senior year, according to Heritage Auctions.

That’s a lot of loot for a jersey but a chance to own a piece of history like this is quite rare.

To learn more, check out the Heritage Auctions page.

Barack Obama's High School Basketball Jersey Up For…

It isn't a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a…
07.30.19
