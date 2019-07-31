Keke Palmer will be joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a third co-host on ABC’s “Strahan and Sara,” Page Six reports.

The singer and actress is reportedly just days away from inking a deal with the network to join the “Good Morning America” spinoff. “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy,” an insider told Page Six.

Palmer filled in as a guest co-host several times while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” said the insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com