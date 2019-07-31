CLOSE
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently. A Lutz woman got into a fight with her child’s father over the weekend and reportedly bit off part of his thumb and left pieces of it on the floor for the children to see. According to the PASCO County Sheriff‘s office, 39-year old Yesenia Casiano “willfully and intentionally” bit off part of the man’s thumb, removing a piece of it and causing serious bodily injury.

WBTW reports: “Casiano allegedly hit the man several times with open and closed fists and kicked him in the stomach.The act was witnessed by children living inside of the home, who also observed what is believed to be a piece of the man’s thumb on the floor of their living room.”

Before deputies arrived at the Lutz home, Yesenia had fled the scene in her Black Ford van. Shortly after, the mom was arrested for domestic aggravated battery resulting in serious injuries.

