CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Breaking Her ‘Billboard’ Record

Lil Nas X's star continues to rise in spite of all the hate he gets...

Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Regardless of all the hate he’s gotten for being a Black artist with a hit country record in “Old Country Road” or for coming out as gay on World Pride Day, Lil Nas X continues to chug along with his career and has now officially dethroned Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” to claim the longest number 1 record on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

X’s “Old Country Road” has been the top song in the country for the past 17 weeks, ousting Mariah Carey’s Boyz II Men assisted hit and it’s 16 week record. And while some artists would be salty about losing that historic record, Mariah took to IG to congratulate the Atlanta artist on the accomplishment.

With a picture that shows Mariah passing the torch to X, Carey added a caption praising X for the achievement writing “Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to@BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

Luckily for everyone Mariah Carey doesn’t have fans cut from the same cloth as say those found in the MAGA crowd so we don’t expect too much outrage on social media from these developments.

Congrats to Lil Nas X for defying the odds and giving his haters a taste of humble pie.

Mariah Carey Shuts Down #BottleCapChallenge, Plus The Runner-Ups
23 photos

Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Breaking Her ‘Billboard’ Record was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mariah carey

Videos
Latest
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close