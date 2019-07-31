CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Where Is The Lie?: John Legend Calls Donald Trump A “Flaming Racist Piece Of Sh*t” [Video]

The R&B singer went off.

Los Angeles Series Premiere Of IFC's New Variety Sketch Show "Sherman's Showcase"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The always outspoken John Legend is no longer with any of the sh*ts—pun intended. While leaving a party, the R&B singer said Donald Trump is flaming racist and a piece of sh*t, amidst other colorful language.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While reportedly leaving the Peppermint nightclub on Tuesday (July 30) night in West Hollywood (he attended the premiere of IFC’s ‘Sherman’s Showcase’), Mr. Legend went off on the Orange Oaf currently occupying the White House.

“Our President is a flaming racist, he’s a piece of sh*t,” said Legend rather matter of factly. The source of the singer’s ire was clearly the Russian-approved POTUS slandering Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore this past weekend.

See Also: Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

He added, “We need to focus on making all of our communities instead of talking sh*t about a community just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil f*cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So we need to get him out of office.”

Where is the lie, though?

Where Is The Lie?: John Legend Calls Donald Trump A “Flaming Racist Piece Of Sh*t” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , John Legend

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close