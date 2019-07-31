CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun On Black Man Pulled Over For Speeding

Cops pulled over Robert Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields when the encounter became violent.

Arrested businessman handcuffed hands. Close-up.

Source: Jub Rubjob / Getty

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when two white officers escalated the situation, with one drawing his weapon while another grabbed Morton by the neck. The video of the exchange has since gone viral after it was posted publicly on Facebook this week with Morton and Shields demanding answers.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

NBC News reports:

Porsha Shields shared the clip of the July 12 incident on Facebook, and then told friends on Tuesday, “I AM NOT ok and I haven’t been for weeks now.”

The 4 1/2-minute video showed her friend Robert Morton, 34, standing behind his car, on the side of the road in Clay County, chatting with a state trooper.

The trooper can be heard telling Morton he was under arrest for going 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. Morton refuses orders to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

“Why am I getting arrested?” Morton repeatedly asks.

A second trooper then pulls up and immediately put his hands on Morton’s throat. The two troopers then wrestle him to the ground.

“Oh my goodness!” Shields screams. “You ain’t got to do all that! Sir, you ain’t got to all of that!”

Morton was cited for several charges, including going 20 miles over the speed limit, not wearing a seat belt and resisting arrest among other charges. In the video, the police officers seemingly pushed the aggression angle although in fairness Morton appeared to not be initially complaint.

Photo: Getty

Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun On Black Man Pulled Over For Speeding was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mississippi , Robert Morton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close