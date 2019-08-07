CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming Service

Macauly Caulkin

Source: Time Life Pictures / Getty

A conference call with Disney execs on August 6 revealed that the company would be remaking the Christmas classic movie, Home Alone, for its new streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” Bob Iger, Disney CEO, said on the call according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Home Alone, which was originally released in 1990, was acquired from 21st Century Fox back in March along with Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Next steps on the reboot haven’t been shared as of yet, but Disney+ launches on November 12 with a subscription price of $7/month. Here’s a list of movies and TV shows it acquired here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: PopSugar.com

Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming Service was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

disney , Home Alone

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close