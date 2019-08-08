CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Reunited: Porsha Williams Confirms Rumors She & Dennis McKinley Are Back Together

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Fans began speculating that RHOA star Porsha Williams reunited with the father of her child after video emerged of them boo’d up during her recent trip to Canada. And it appears the rumors are true!

Porsha spoke out about her relationship status in a recent episode of Dish Nation.

First, she clarified that she did not bring him on the Caribana trip with herself and the housewives, he came on his own.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I didn’t take him to Canada, he got his flight and he wanted to come,” she told her co-hosts.

In terms of their life together post split, Porsha explained, “We’re taking it one day at a time; we’re working on it.”

The new mommy explained that there was no rush, but she was willing to forgive for love.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time. Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day.”

Continuing, “I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show. But at the same time I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Porsha and Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl in March, and it seems being strong for their daughter is a top priority for Williams.

“What I will always do is make sure I protect family. He will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.”

Porsha said that her faith keeps her optimistic about the future.

“There are still be things in any of us that aren’t perfect, that we have to deal with as a family. But overall I am still thankful to God and I know he is holding both of our hands as long as we stay in prayer.”
Porsha on RSMS

See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams' Baby Girl, Pilar

12 photos Launch gallery

See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams' Baby Girl, Pilar

Continue reading See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl, Pilar

See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams' Baby Girl, Pilar

Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley, is a star just like her mama and she has her own Instagram page! See adorable photos of @PilarJhena, born this year on March 22 at 6lbs 15oz and 21inches below...

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Reunited: Porsha Williams Confirms Rumors She & Dennis McKinley Are Back Together was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Dennis McKinley , Porsha Williams

Videos
Latest
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close