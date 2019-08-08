CLOSE
Veteran Stone-Faced Actor Danny Trejo Saves Baby Trapped In Car #DannyTrejo

Despite some of the tough guy roles Trejo has played, he's consistently been called one of the kindest people in the world by fans and colleagues.

Premiere of 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold'

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Danny Trejo has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood playing a variety of tough guys and villains, but the general consensus surrounding the stone-faced actor is that he’s one of the nicest guys in the world. The 75-year-old Trejo proved how big his heart was by rescuing a baby from an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug. 7).

ABC7.com reports:

Trejo happened to be in the area when two cars collided Wednesday afternoon in the area of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.

One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.

Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.

Trejo crawled into the overturned wreckage from one side, he recalled, but he couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle.

The other bystander, a young woman, crawled in from the other side of the overturned vehicle and was able to undo the buckle. Trejo was then able to get the baby out of the car seat and pulled safely from the wreckage.

While that was happening, the boy’s grandmother remained trapped in the driver’s seat. Firefighters had to use equipment to free her.

Powerful stuff. And believe it when we say that we needed some good news this week.

Even better, Trejo remained humble after the boy was delivered to his family, and left a powerful message to the ABC7 viewers as to why he believes in performing acts of kindness. Watch the report below.

Photo: WENN

