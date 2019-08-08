An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the couple’s Ohio home exploded at around 1 a.m. Investigators discovered swastikas and racial slurs painted on the family’s separated garage, neighbor’s garage and vehicles nearby.

WJW-TV reports Angela Frase, who is Black, and her husband, who is white, were not at home during the time of the explosion.

“Total disbelief,” Frase told the news station. “We’ve been here 23 years and never had a problem. I don’t know where this is coming from. Why? Why someone would target us?”

The couple had reportedly been staying elsewhere since an electrical fire happened at their home last month. Their gas and electric lines were cut off in order to have the repairs done.

“It’s a blessing me and my husband…were not here,” Frase said. “Last night I got up here, I threw up twice. I woke up this morning thinking maybe this is a dream. It’s gone, everything we own is gone. I know it can be replaced, but sentimental things, personal things you can’t get back — it’s gone.”

According to reports, it’s unknown who caused the explosion or wrote the hateful messages on the couple’s property. Frase, is still in shock over how much racism still remains in the United States.

“Disbelief that there’s still this much hatred in America,” she said. “We’ve been here 23 years, and we’ve never had a problem and now this. We decided whatever happens, we’re not rebuilding here. We’re not coming back, we’re done.”

Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected Racist Attack [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com