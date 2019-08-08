TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected Racist Attack [Video]

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the couple’s Ohio home exploded at around 1 a.m. Investigators discovered swastikas and racial slurs painted on the family’s separated garage, neighbor’s garage and vehicles nearby.

WJW-TV reports Angela Frase, who is Black, and her husband, who is white, were not at home during the time of the explosion.

“Total disbelief,” Frase told the news station. “We’ve been here 23 years and never had a problem. I don’t know where this is coming from. Why? Why someone would target us?”

The couple had reportedly been staying elsewhere since an electrical fire happened at their home last month. Their gas and electric lines were cut off in order to have the repairs done.

“It’s a blessing me and my husband…were not here,” Frase said. “Last night I got up here, I threw up twice. I woke up this morning thinking maybe this is a dream. It’s gone, everything we own is gone. I know it can be replaced, but sentimental things, personal things you can’t get back — it’s gone.”

According to reports, it’s unknown who caused the explosion or wrote the hateful messages on the couple’s property. Frase, is still in shock over how much racism still remains in the United States.

“Disbelief that there’s still this much hatred in America,” she said. “We’ve been here 23 years, and we’ve never had a problem and now this. We decided whatever happens, we’re not rebuilding here. We’re not coming back, we’re done.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected Racist Attack [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Interracial couple , Ohio , racism

Videos
Latest
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross…

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire…
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close