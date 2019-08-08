CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of ‘Euphoria’

"Euphoria" Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Takes Us On A Tour Of Their Set For The First Time

If you haven’t watched Euphoria yet, what are you doing?

The HBO series took the world by storm over this past season, and even though it’s been less than a week since the season 1 finale, fans are anxiously waiting to hear more information about season 2.

Taking advantage of all of their fans and the fragile state they’re in right now, the official Euphoria Twitter account has been tweeting out little teasers today, which started with a simple call to action: get ready.

After that, they got more specific, tagging one of the stars of the show, Sydney Sweeney.

The proceeded to ask her if they should release the secret project, and teased back and forth a few times before actually revealing what they were talking about.

Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of ‘Euphoria’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Euphoria , HBO

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross…

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire…
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close