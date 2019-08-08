CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross Checked Over Trump Fundraiser

Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins and Equinox, fired back with a statement against the wave of criticism.

25th Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund - Inside

Source: Andrew H. Walker / Getty

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire for his upcoming fundraiser for President Donald Trump. Ross has answered the growing wave of criticism in a statement that doesn’t exactly denounce the views held by Trump.

New York Post reports:

Ross is the chairman of Related Companies, which is the parent company of both Equinox and Soul Cycle. Tickets for his Trump fundraiser event range from $5,600 to $250,000 according to the Washington Post.

Attendees who pay top dollar will get a lunch, a photo and private roundtable conversation with Trump.

Both Soul Cycle and Equinox, however, have developed a customer base filled with the kind of young urban professionals who are not usually counted among Trump’s base.

Equinox, for instance, has recently been lauded for its support of causes such as the “Life’s a Ball” pride campaign, which in June honored the transgender community.

Activist and actor Wilson Cruz launched a Change.org campaign and wrote, “We joined this gym because we believed it shared our values. We believed it was a safe space for people like us.”

In a statement, Ross pushed back at his critics.

“I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions,” Ross said. “I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

Photo: Getty

Joke Tweet Has Barack Obama & Joe Biden’s Name Trending, Makes Fun Of Trump Butt Smoocher Jim Jordan
10 photos

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross Checked Over Trump Fundraiser was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , Soulcycle

Videos
Latest
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross…

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire…
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close