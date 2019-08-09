Some people believe that when you make it out of the hood you’ve made it in life and all of your problems fade away. But, that’s not exactly true. Black suburban families have struggles that they face too. For example, as a child you’re always the prime suspect for whatever was stolen at the sleepover, and even not understanding Black culture as well as other Black kids.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Struggles All Suburban Black Families Know was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 9, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: