CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

D.L.’s Top 10 Struggles All Suburban Black Families Know

Some people believe that when you make it out of the hood you’ve made it in life and all of your problems fade away. But, that’s not exactly true. Black suburban families have struggles that they face too. For example, as a child you’re always the prime suspect for whatever was stolen at the sleepover, and even not understanding Black culture as well as other Black kids.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Struggles All Suburban Black Families Know was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores…

Plus size store Avenue will be closing their 222 United States stores.
08.15.19
After Numerous Failed Attempts, The CBS & Viacom…

After a few failed attempts, CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to merge forming a new media giant the two…
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…

One girl should've just posted a cute selfie like the rest of us.
08.15.19
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close