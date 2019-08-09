CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

D.L.’s GED Section: ‘Everything You Hate You Can See Your Hand In’

The attacks in both Dayton and El Paso have caused people to come out and denounce white supremacy, including Texas senator Ted Cruz. Cruz’ real name by the way is, Rafael Edward Cruz. It’s a name D.L. believes he changed is name because he knew he couldn’t be a U.S Senator with that name. But he wants to know why. And also why are all of the white supremacists are so angry about the things rich white people did. He says, “everything you hate you can see your hand in.” D.L. says that Black and Latin people didn’t do anything to hurt the white people.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s GED Section: ‘Everything You Hate You Can See Your Hand In’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

El Paso , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores…

Plus size store Avenue will be closing their 222 United States stores.
08.15.19
After Numerous Failed Attempts, The CBS & Viacom…

After a few failed attempts, CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to merge forming a new media giant the two…
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…

One girl should've just posted a cute selfie like the rest of us.
08.15.19
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close