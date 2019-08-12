CLOSE
Back To School
HomeBack To School

The Magic School Stock Up Is Back! Donate And Help A Student In Need!

Back to School

The bells are about to ring on the 2019-20 school year, and once again Magic 95.9 needs you to help it get started right! It’s our annual “Magic School Stock Up!” Look for us at the Walmart in Owings Mills as we collect your donations of school supplies for the less fortunate in Baltimore!  We need pencils, crayons, notebooks, rulers, glue and whatever else you can give! It’s the 2019 “Magic School Stock Up” from Magic 95.9!

Here are the dates and times that you can drop off your donations:

Monday, August 12th from 12pm-7pm

Wednesday, August 14th from 12pm-7pm

Thursday, August 15th from 12pm-7pm

Monday, August 19th from 12pm-7pm

Wednesday, August 21st from 10am-7pm

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross…

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire…
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close