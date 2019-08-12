Elijah Connor not only survived an epic staredown with Diddy, one of the most powerful people in music, he’s also become one of the most viral memes in history. The Detroit native stepped into Studio One to talk about his life after that fateful night on the Four, which includes new music and enjoying the perks of being a social media celebrity.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To Tell About It [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Pharoh Martin Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: