Eddie Murphy Gets His Blaxploitation On As Rudy Ray Moore In Netflix Original 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Here Is The First Trailer For Netflix Original 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Source: Courtesy Netflix

All the talk has been focused on the forthcoming Coming To America sequel. Before that happens, Eddie Murphy will be starring in the Netflix original Dolemite Is My Name.

In the Netflix exclusive directed by Craig Brewer, Murphy, who has been absent from the big and small screen for the last decade will play comedian and the “Godfather of Rap” Rudy Ray Moore. The film will highlight Moore’s rise to fame from being a struggling comedian to stardom in the Black community thanks in large part to his classic 1970s Blaxploitation character Dolemite.

In the hilarious first trailer for the dramedy, Eddie Murphy brings the “hood hero” to life who was legendarily known for being skilled in the martial arts as well as a hit with the ladies in the sack.

Official synopsis:

“Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy) has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else. Borrowing from the street mythology of 1970s Los Angeles, Moore assumes the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and an arsenal of obscene fables. However, his ambitions exceed selling bootleg records deemed too racy for mainstream radio stations to play. Moore convinces a social justice-minded dramatist (Keegan-Michael Key) to write his alter ego a film, incorporating kung fu, car chases, and Lady Reed (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), an ex-backup singer who becomes his unexpected comedic foil. Despite clashing with his pretentious director, D’Urville Martin (Wesley Snipes), and countless production hurdles at their studio in the dilapidated Dunbar Hotel, Moore’s Dolemite becomes a runaway box office smash and a defining movie of the Blaxploitation era.”

Dolemite Is My Name arrives on Netflix and select theaters this fall and stars Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip ‘TI’ Harris, Luenell, Tasha Smith, and Wesley Snipes.  Check out the hilarious trailer below.

Eddie Murphy Gets His Blaxploitation On As Rudy Ray Moore In Netflix Original 'Dolemite Is My Name' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

