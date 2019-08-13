CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Janet Jackson

Source: Rance Elgin / Rance Elgin

Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold.

Back in June, Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat.

People on Twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see. And well, we think she saw it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The pop-star went a step further and surprised the father after the show…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Janet Jackson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close