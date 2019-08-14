One D.L. Hughley Show listener is disturbed that he heard D.L’s son say there was a time in his life where he believed his dad didn’t love him. The listener doesn’t understand how D.L allowed that to happen. Especially because he always made time to complain about things and make fun of people. Maybe he should have made more time for his kids.

FU D.L. Hughley: Too Busy For Your Kids was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 14, 2019

