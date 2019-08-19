CLOSE
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Experienced Depression And Took Medication While Caring For Gregg Leakes

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

NeNe Leakes has been the sole caregiver for her husband, Gregg, since  he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. Taking care of someone with such a serious illness also took a toll on her health,  specifically her mental health.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said while caring for Gregg she noticed that she wasn’t feeling like her usual self. The pressure of being the backbone of her family had began to break her down.

“Being a care taker and doing something like caring for someone with cancer for the first time in my life, then to have to be the bread winner for everything, it’s a lot,” Leakes told Hollywood Life. “The overseer of everything in our life, it was a lot of pressure and it really did feel like depression.”

When she spoke to one of her doctors about her symptoms they confirmed to her that she was experiencing depression.

“I don’t really know what depression is, but I was speaking to my OBGYN and I was telling her a lot about how I felt and she said, “I think that you’re going through a depression,” and I didn’t really know what a depression felt like except for what anyone said.”

Leakes said after that conversation she was open to treating her depression with psychiatric medication.

“And so I started reading about it and learned things about myself that I saw in me. She gave me some medication and it really worked and it helped me out a lot. I don’t think I really understood how serious that was for us and how much pressure I had on me.”

Months later she and Gregg are both doing better than before. Gregg has been cancer free since May of this year. Leakes, 51, has even began focusing on her physical health and dropped 12 pounds after becoming pescatarian.

NeNe Leakes Reveals She Experienced Depression And Took Medication While Caring For Gregg Leakes was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

