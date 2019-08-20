CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
D.L.’s Top 10 Things You Should Never Say To Your Kids

As a parent, you want to always do whats best for your child(ren).

There’s a list of some things you should never say to your kids. Never tell your children to hurry up, the list suggests creating a situation so that your kids don’t have to rush. You should never say “clean your room or else” or anything similar because threats don’t encourage positive behavior. Listen to the audio above and get the full list.

