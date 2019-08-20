CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over Construction

At the end of the day...

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kanye West may be down with MAGA, but he’s still a Black man. We say that because like many before him, a Black man, in this case Yeezy, had his neighbors called the cops on him due to noise, ironically, on a Sunday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Those domes West is building in his backyard—apparently, construction is all good during business hours on a Saturday, but not on the Lord’s Day.

Reports TMZ:

Some of Ye’s Calabasas neighbors tell TMZ … there’s been a crazy amount of construction work going on at the site. They say construction crews were working for more than 12 hours Saturday — the city allows construction from 8 AM – 5 PM — and Sunday as well. The city does not allow Sunday construction.

We’re told at least one neighbor called the cops Sunday complaining of noise, and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:30 PM and found a construction crew hard at work on one of the domes.

We’re told the deputies told the crew to stop … and they did.

Kanye’s neighbors have been complaining for a while about the prototypes, which he constructed as models for his vision of an egalitarian community.

Reportedly, West was going to be forced to scrap the project due to a lack of permits. However, he got the permission so construction continues.

See Also: Kanye West Hits Up The California Worship Center For Sunday Service

You can’t say the guy isn’t about seeing through his visions.

But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over Construction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close