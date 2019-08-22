CLOSE
Dave Chappelle To Host Block Party To Honor Shooting Victims

The free pop-up event will feature live entertainment from local and national acts.

'BlacKkKlansman' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Dave Chappelle is using his star power and deep connections in his industry to help organize a pop-up block party in honor of the shooting tragedy in Dayton, Ohio. Chappelle, who lives 20 miles east of the city in Yellow Springs, will host the six-hour event this coming Sunday.

Local outlet WDTN reports:

The City of Dayton, along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce, will help organize Gem City Shine “to honor those affected by the Oregon District shooting and reclaim the Oregon District as a place to gather, eat, and shop during a #DaytonStrong block party. There will be beer, live entertainment, food vendors (restaurants and trucks), and more.”

“It’s important that we acknowledge that this awful tragedy happened and then…reclaim the spaces in the Oregon District that we love,” explained Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

In addition to Chappelle, local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue. Performances will be throughout the afternoon and evening. The whole event is expected to run from 4 pm until 10 pm.

The outlet adds that security for the event will be airtight and that metal detectors will be used at all gated entryways.

