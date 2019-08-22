CLOSE
Niecy Nash Tapped To Host 2019 BET Black Girls Rock! Awards Show

Niecy Nash is sure to keep the belly laughs coming on the night celebrating Black woman excellence...

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

It’s that time of the year when Black Girl Magic is celebrated as BET is readying for the next installment of the Black Girls Rock! Awards and they’ve chosen none other than comedian/actress Niecy Nash to take on hosting duties.

Deadline is reporting that the Claws actress will be the MC when the awards show tapes on August 25th at the Performing Arts Center in New Jersey where the ageless Angela Bassett is set to receive this years Icon Award while Regina King will be bestowed with the Star Power Award.

“I am thrilled to host this year’s Black Girls Rock! Awards,” said Nash, in a press statement. “We are celebrating Black women who serve the world with style, grace, class and sass! Our honorees are truly shining bright. In a room full of Black girl magic anything could happen! This is going to be an amazing event!”

Bravo, ma’am. Bravo.

BET’s Black Girls Rock! Awards is set to premiere on BET on September 8. Check your local listings for time.

