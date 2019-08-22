A new Illinois law requires insurance companies to cover the cost of Epi-pens for kids.

The bill would require companies to cover all costs associated with the epi-pens for anyone under the age of 18. Illinois is ther first state to pass such a law and it goes into effect on January 1 2020.

Jazzy Report: Epi-Pens Will Be Covered For Kids was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 22, 2019

