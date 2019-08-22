CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Jazzy Report: Epi-Pens Will Be Covered For Kids

A new Illinois law requires insurance companies to cover the cost of Epi-pens for kids.

The bill would require companies to cover all costs associated with the epi-pens for anyone under the age of 18. Illinois is ther first state to pass such a law and it goes into effect on January 1 2020.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: Epi-Pens Will Be Covered For Kids was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

children's health , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close